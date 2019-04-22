Share:

Can’t splurge on food this month but still getting McDreams all day and night?

Foodpanda is back with a MAC to help you fix just that! Brewing right now at Foodpanda is a scrumptious collaboration that will have Mc foodies tapping their fingers on their favourite food deliver app like it’s nobody’s business! McDonald’s, being a pioneer of all of Foodpanda’s restaurant-partners for the last 5 years, is one of the top restaurants to offer the widest coverage across Pakistan.

This collaboration, in essence, proves to be Pakistani foodies’ dearest dreams coming true!

From the 18th to 24th April, McDonald’s will be zipping around town to deliver Pakistan’s most favourite Mac meals, that too at a surprisingly crazy price tag of just Rs.250 exclusively on the Foodpanda platform.

Here’s the best part: The deals do not hold any hidden charges or delivery fees, and can be availed for an infinite number of orders any time, any day between those dates! Now’s the time to get those piggy banks out!

With Foodpanda and McDonald’s celebrating meals with loyal foodies, this week you can avail on Rs.250/- only, on classics like the Big MAC, McChicken, McArabia, 2 pieces of BIC, Grand Chicken, Chicken Chapli, and the list goes on! Hurry and sift through the exciting menus all set to be delivered hot and piping to all McLovers’ doorsteps for a full week!

With just 3 taps, Foodpanda fans will be able to order affordable, scrumptious and high quality meals from their favourite McDonald’s outlet near them.

Here’s a glimpse into the complete menu to help get your plans sorted

Date Day Deals

18-04-2019 Thursday McCrispy + Reg Drink

19-04-2019 Friday McChicken + Reg Drink

20-04-2019 Saturday Grand Chicken + Reg Drink

21-04-2019 Sunday Chicken Mac + Reg Drink

22-04-2019 Monday Mini McArabia + Reg Drink

23-04-2019 Tuesday Chicken Chapli + Reg Drink

24-04-2019 Wednesday Big Mac + Reg Drink

Now’s the time to treat your friends and family to some good ol’ McDonald’s meals.

Save all your cheat meals - and let us repeat - the deals go live on the 18th of April. Happy McLovin’! Five years of delivering happiness with Foodpanda.

McDonald’s and Foodpanda are celebrating 5 years together and their fans are in for a delicious surprise.

The beloved global fast food giant has been partnered with Foodpanda for 5 very successful years. Years filled with growth, change, and most of all, delicious deals for millions of fans around the country. McDonald’s has continued to grow across the nation, even reaching small sized towns, bringing them the joy of good food.

Modern times call for modern solutions, and that is exactly what Foodpanda provides their customer base. In a fast-paced world, where convenience is king, few apps bring as much utility as them. This partnership between the two behemoths has brought success for both brands and to celebrate this milestone they are creating a special week of exclusive deals.

The special week starts from the 18th of April, ending on the 24th and will see the introduction of tantalizing offers that will reward and excite fans.

Home delivery is now bigger than ever and is set to continue growing. We look forward to many more years of delivering happiness through this partnership.