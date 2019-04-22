Share:

MIRPURKHAS: Four persons including three women were killed while 10 others were injured in a pile-up including a car, a motorbike, and a qingqi rickshaw here on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident occurred near Waghreji Bus Stop at Kot Ghulam Muhammad-Mirwah Gorchani Highway Road.

After the incident, emergency was declared at the emergency ward of Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital. Three women were killed on the spot; two of them were identified as Gullan Qambrani and Nisha Qambrani. Besides, as many as 10 persons sustained injuries and were rushed to Mirwah Gorchani Rural Health Centre and Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital. Bodies of the deceased women were later handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities. Those who were with critical injuries were referred to LMUH Hyderabad. They included Husna, Raso, Sakina, Hajani, Guddi, and others. On Sunday, injured qingqi driver Karo Otho also died of serious head injuries at LMUH Hyderabad.