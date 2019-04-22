Share:

Islamabad: Adviser to PM on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Sunday instructed FBR to fine-tune the proposed Assets Declaration Scheme to make it simple to understand and easy to implement.

The Adviser to PM on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs issued these instructions to the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here. Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh reviewed the proposed Assets Declaration Scheme 2019 in detail with FBR officials.

The discussion with FBR was focused on the scope and the features of the scheme. The Adviser instructed FBR to fine-tune the scheme to make it simple to understand and easy to implement. He also emphasised that the objective of the scheme should be to make the economy more tax compliant and documented.

It is pertinent to add that last week the federal cabinet had twice deferred the approval of the much awaited tax amnesty scheme.

On Tuesday during the routine meeting the federal cabinet deferred the approval of the amnesty scheme as there was no consensus among the cabinet members over the proposed tax amnesty scheme. Some of the cabinet members opposed the proposed tax amnesty scheme and sought further details about it.

The prime minister then called special meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday last for holding further deliberation over the tax amnesty scheme. However the federal cabinet again failed to develop consensus and once again deferred the approval of the scheme. The cabinet directed the FBR to further fine-tune certain provisions of the tax amnesty scheme.