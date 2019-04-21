Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad remained on high alert on Sunday after terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka .

Eight blasts devastated 3 Sri Lankan cities during Easter services, leaving over 200 dead and 450 injured.

Soon after the incident hit headlines, Islamabad police was put on high alert and district administration reviewed security arrangements in the city, especially around the churches. Police deployment around the churches was immediately enhanced.

According to police officials, IG Islamabad Aamr Zulfiqar Khan soon after the incident ordered high alert in the district. Checking was increased at entry and exit points of the city. Security was tightened at the important installations and buildings. Patrolling was also enhanced to keep an eye on suspected elements and maintain law and order in the city, according to a police spokesman. The security has been beefed up in Islamabad to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

The police have already deployed over 1,000 personnel for security of the churches. The zonal SPs, DSPs and SHOs were directed to ensure foolproof security in their respective jurisdictions while the DIG (Operations) Islamabad, Waqar Uddin Syed personally monitored the arrangements.

On direction of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Islamabad Waseem Khan visited all the churches located in the ICT limits to ensure effective security measures on the Easter. He met the administrations of the churches and offered city administration’s cooperation in ensuring security of the community.

Meanwhile, the Christian community living in twin cities celebrated their festival of Easter here Sunday with religious zeal, the state-run APP news agency reported.

Easter sunrise started the celebrations in the areas where Christians live in large number while the Churches also arranged the ceremonies of religious rituals and traditional festivity.

On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is known as a well-attended Sunday service of the year for Christians as they believe that Jesus came back to life, or was raised from the dead, three days after his death on the cross.

As part of the Easter season, the death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion is commemorated on Good Friday, always the Friday just before Easter.

Days before Easter, the members of Christian community start visiting markets to shop for themselves and their loved ones.

The main ritual of the Easter celebration is to decorate Easter eggs that come in various colours, patterns, styles and motifs.

Easter brings happiness as people come together, feast, pray, wish each other well and enjoy the moments that they consider as sacred and blessed.

It is the second biggest festival of Christian community in a year which is celebrated with colourful traditional festivity, said a member of Christian community.