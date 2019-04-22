Share:

LAHORE - Philosophy and poetry of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal provided guidance even for living in the modern era and his thoughts could help set the nation in the right direction.

The Poet of the East and great thinker’s philosophy and poetry is beacon of light for the Muslim Ummah and they should seek guidance from his writings, which are based on teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and holy Quran.

This was the crux of speeches delivered by scholars, intellectual and literary figures at the grand function to observe 81st death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, held here at Aiwan Karkunan-e-Tehrik-e-Pakistan on Sunday.

The Nazaria Pakistan Trust (NPT) and Tehrik-e-Pakistan Workers Trust (TPWT) jointly organised the ceremony. NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed presided over the event, while NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari, Qayyum Nizami, Prof Humayun Ehsaan, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Nazria Pakistan Forum (NPF-AJK) President Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh, NPT-Peshawar President Malik Liaqat Ali Tabassum and a number of other intellectual and literary personalities spoke about Allama Iqbal’s philosophy and poetry, besides highlighting various facets of his life.

Prof Rafique Ahmed said that Allama Iqbal had never been irrelevant in their lives, as he was not only their past and present but future as well. The Poet of the East and great philosopher, throughout his life, promoted Islamic teachings, national unity, human values, love and tolerance, he added.

He called for transforming Pakistan into what Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Iqbal had dreamt of and it would ensure country’s bright future. He also urged the youth to keenly study the writings of Allama Iqbal, who presented the message of ‘Khudi’ (selfhood) and a continuous struggle among the Muslim, adding that Allama Iqbal was a great benefactor of the Muslims of Subcontinent in a way that he had enlightened them about Islam.

Senator Waleed Iqbal related daily routine of his grandfather and various facets of his life. He said Allama Iqbal used to wake up early in the morning and after Fajr prayers, he recited verses from the Holy Quran; he used to study the legal cases of his clients before leaving for the court. Allama Iqbal used to take a balanced diet and his favourite dishes were Pulau, Daal Mash and Qeema-Karelay, he added.

NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf said, “We must strive for a Pakistan which was dreamt by Allama Iqbal. In this regard, the role of young generation is crucial.” Pakistan could be brought at par with developed countries of the world if we equip our students with quality and modern education, which is real dream of Allama Iqbal, he added.

At the end, awards and shields were also given away to the winner of competitions—Kalam-e-Iqbal, paintings, declamation contests, poetry—among students of various educational institutions.