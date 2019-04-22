Share:

ISLAMABAD - Thanks to all-round performance by skipper Ayub Awan and Waheed, Islamabad Police cricket team thrashed Islamabad Club by 8 wickets in 30-overs aside cricket match played here at Islamabad Club cricket ground Saturday.

Islamabad Club skipper won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bundled out for 182 in the 30thh over. Kasi top scored with 51, Shahid made 23 and Behroze scored 21. Waheed grabbed 6 for 30 while Ayub and Noman Shafique took two wickets each. Islamabad police easily chased the target losing two wickets. Shahzsib scored unbeaten 70 and Shahid also remained unbeaten at 56 while Ayub scored 50. Ayub and Waheed were jointly declared as players of the match.