Share:

KARACHI : Director Family Education and Support Foundation and renowned psychotherapist and counsellor, Dr Anita Florene held various activities to handle different types of traumas, which help students to understand how to recover from different types of traumas.

She addressed a workshop organised by Civic and Social Responsibility Society of Karachi University’s Student’s Advisor Office and Family Education and Support Foundation. The topic of the workshop was “You are not Alone”. She also advised students about ways to evade harassment. She said that the trauma could impact your life if not addressed on time.

She also made students to practice various activities about the peace of mind. A large number of students did not only take part in those activities but also termed such workshops were the need of the hour.