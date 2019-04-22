Share:

BADIN - A large number of growers and farmers on Sunday took out a long march from Notkani city to Tando Bago town against water shortage and alleged negligence of the Sindh Irrigation Department officials.

Growers and farmers marched by foot for 15 kilometres and chanted slogans against alleged artificial water shortage in the tail end areas of the district Badin which had badly affected their agriculture output.

A large number of growers and farmers participated the long march which had been taken out on a call of ‘Save Badin Committee’ led by Azizullah Dero, Mir Noor Ahmed Talpur, Khuda Dino Shah, Khalil Ahmed Bhurgari, Dilbar Sindhi, Sikandar Memon and others. Long march while passing through different towns, villages and villages were accorded warm welcome by the people of respective areas.

Growers clarified that their struggle is purely non political and will remain continued till their demands were not met.