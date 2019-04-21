Share:

RAWALPINDI -To provide better healthcare facilities at doorstep to the people in connection with ‘World Immunization Week’, a medical camp was set up at Union Council 37 in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Rashid Khan said that 10 medical camps are being set in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonment areas under the week long health drive being held from April 20 to 28.

He said that free of cost tests of measles, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis-B, tuberculosis, malaria and diabetics would be carried out at 6 union councils of the city and 4 wards of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board area.

He said that one camp would be set up each day during the week in union councils 3,5,6,7,9 and 37 of the city and Ward 1 to 4 in Cantt areas which have been declared high risk areas.

Rashid said that medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment would also be provided at the camps. The CEO said that teams had also been constituted to monitor the camps daily. He said that the Punjab government was actively following EPI, a disease prevention programme, to reduce illness, disability and mortality rate to achieve 100 per cent results set for the health sector under the millennium development goal.