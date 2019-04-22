Share:

ISLAMABAD - Maudon’s sensational spell of hostile bowling helped Le Meridien thrash Park Regis by 6 wickets in the 8th Inter-Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament-2019 at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bahrain on late Saturday night.

Batting first, Park Regis were bowled out for just 19 runs in 3.5 overs. Maudon took 4 for 4. Le Meridien scored 21 without loss in 1.5 overs. Maudon was declared player of the match. In another match of the night, Majestic Arjaan Rotana beat Wyndham Garden by 12 runs. Batting first Majestic Arjaan scored 40 for the loss of 5 wickets in 6 overs. Wyndham Garden could score 28 for the loss of 3 wickets. Imran clinched the player of the match award.

In the third match of the night, Lagoona Beach A beat Downtown Rotana Hotel by 20 runs. Batting first, Lagoona Beach A made 53-4. In reply, Downtown Rotana Hotel were bowled out for 33. Ashish was named man of the match.

In another match, Domain Hotel beat Four Seasons B by 1 wicket. Batting first, Four Seasons B scored 67-4 wickets. omain Hotel achieved the target in 5.3 overs losing 5 wickets. Sanoop Mohan named player of the match. In the last match, Ramada Manama CC beat Art Rotana Amwaj by 22 runs. Ramada Manama CC posted 58-4. Art Rotana Amwaj were bundled out for 36. Sarfaraz was named player of the match.