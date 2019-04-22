Share:

Human body, either at young or old age needs continuous growth, repair and maintenance; hence require significant amount of energy. To fulfil this energy, there should be enough nutrients in the body in the form of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals etc. One of the best source and combination of all these major nutrients is found in milk. That is why milk is considered as a complete food. Calcium, Vitamin D and Proteins in milk serve as a source of energy and maintain body mass. Furthermore, all these nutrients play significant role to hinder hunger and malnutrition especially in the most vulnerable group that is pregnant women and children. Because of the vital importance of milk and being considered as a natural staple food because of its daily usage across various cultures and regions, many countries have mentioned milk and other dairy products as a must component in their dietary guidelines. Humanitarian organizations like World Food Programme(WFP), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) etc are using milk as a major food component in school feeding programs in many countries to combat malnutrition as it has a profound impact on children health, especially for children above age 2.

Besides providing nutrition, milk effectively contributes to a country’s economy as well. It is considered as one of the most produced and valued agricultural commodity both at local and global level. In rural areas, people have dairy animals to upkeep their living by selling milk; which contributes to their socio-economic status and to address food insecurity for their families. Its consumption ranges from intake of fresh milk to dairy products, such as cheese, butter, yogurt, dried powders etc. at the household level. As a global commodity, it is traded among various countries e.g the most common of traded milk is whole milk powder and skimmed milk. According to FAO, milk and dairy products make approximately 14% of the global agricultural trade, especially whole milk powder and skimmed milk powder constitute one of the most traded agricultural items.

Milk production and dairy animals also play a direct role in supporting women empowerment. They are considered as an important and easy financial assets for women living in rural areas in most of the developing countries. According to one of the World Bank reports, highlighting sustainable economic growth, about 22% of world’s women are working in the agriculture sector; out of which one quarter of agricultural holdings have milk animals leading to about 80 million women engaged in dairy farming. Selling milk earn them good cash, and facilitate to have a better living for themselves, especially in rural areas. In a society, milk industry also generates employment. Many farmers or dairy producers are linked to the industry for providing milk to be processed, which is then sold in the form of packaged milk. These farmers get technical support and trainings from the industry regarding health of the animals which improves yield of milk, leading to a positive impact on their financial status.

Pakistan is among top five producers of the dairy products. It is an agro based country with its livestock contributing 11.4 percent to the national Gross Domestic Production (GDP). Despite being among largest milk producing countries, surveys and reports show that Pakistan is not utilizing the dairy sector at its maximum potential because of various reasons.

One of the major among them is that animals are underfed; fodder is not available round the year resulting in low production of milk. Another major issue is low coverage of vaccination among animals or the quality of vaccination is quite low leading to occurrence of diseases among the animals. Moreover, unsuitable living conditions or lack of awareness about the importance of clean water are also compromising the health of animals leading to less production of milk. In order to utilize livestock and dairy as a potential stimulant for economic development, there is a need for collaboration between government, milk processing industry and academia to address these issues; to get maximum benefit out of this asset.

Besides uplifting socio-economic status, the dairy sector predominantly, milk, can also contribute in addressing malnutrition especially in rural areas. Pakistan is facing malnutrition at a massive scale; lack of minerals and vitamins threatens to have a severe public health issue. Milk with all its rich nutrients can be an effective remedy to combat malnutrition and improve health status of the population.