RAWALPINDI - Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Sunday visited local churches to review the security arrangements on Easter.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Abbas accompanied the Minister during the visit. The Minister expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and directed to further enhance the security of the churches to avoid any untoward incident. He congratulated the Christian community on their religious festival.

The Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fully committed to safeguard the lives and property of the minorities. He said that the minorities had played a vital role in the creation of Pakistan and were doing their best in making the country prosperous.

According to a police spokesman, more than 2,000 policemen were deployed to provide foolproof security to Christians on Easter. A special control room had been set up, while police contingents comprising district police and Elite Force were kept in reserves at the Police Lines Headquarters to respond in case of any emergency, he added.