LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) Raja Basharat Sunday visited a number of churches to review security arrangements on Easter.

He was also accompanied by the respective district administration and police officers. The minister greeted the Christian community for Easter and directed the law enforcing agencies to remain alert particularly during the worship and ritual prayers.

The minister stressed for ensuring fool proof security around all religious places across the province during worship hours. Talking to the media, he said that the PTI government had established peace in Punjab for which minorities also contributed a lot. He said that the government deliberated life and property of each citizen equally precious irrespective to any religion or race. “It is our constitutional duty to protect our minorities at every cost,” he added. Raja Bashrat appealed the Christians brethren to also remain vigilant during Easter and have a close eye on any suspicious activity, person or device.