Islamabad - The National Assembly is all set for a steamy session today (Monday) as opposition is flexing muscles to give treasury a tough time on inflation, energy crisis, alleged one-sided accountability process and the induction of new non-elected members in the cabinet. According to orders of the day, the session will start with question hour, followed by calling attention notices. The house will discuss crop damage due to recent rains. Initiating the legislation for capital punishment to child molesters and shifting the cases to anti terrorism courts is also on cards.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs will move the motion to discuss the energy situation in the country and possible way forward. Minister In charge of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs will lay the second Quarterly Report of State Bank on the state of the Economy for the year 2018-19. Minister in Charge of National Health Services and Regulations will lay the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Ordinance 2019 before the house as required by clause (2) of article 89 of the constitution.

Minister In charge of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs will introduce a bill to further amend the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 2010. The minister will also introduce a bill to further amend the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. Minister for Narcotics Control will introduce a bill to amend the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997. Chairman Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs Mujahid Ali will present a report of his committee on a bill to amend the Elections Act, 2017. In addition to protesting on inflation, energy crisis, opposition may initiate debate on health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Protest on the recent development at NAB against former president Asif Ali Zardari is also on cards. PPP stalwart and former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah has already criticised induction of non-elected people into the cabinet. He said removal of Asad Umar, as finance minister, has proved that the stance of opposition that the government is responsible for financial issues is correct.