ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has started inquiry against Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Yousuf Baig Mirza in case of corruption, misuse of authority.

NAB Rawalpindi has written two letters to Information Ministry directed it to provide details about appointment of Yousuf Baig Mirza as Managing Director thrice, illegal appointments and misappropriation of Rs2397 million during his tenures.

According to documents available with The Nation, the NAB wrote first letter to Secretary Information and Broadcasting on April 8, 2019 with the subject: “provision of information/record U/S 19 of NAO-1999, inquiry against Yousuf Baig Mirza, ex-MD PTV and others regarding illegal expenditures of Rs2,396 million, misuse of authority in appointments through non-transparent manners and misappropriation of government funds.”

The letter further said the bureau is conducting the subject inquiry under the provisions of National Accountability Ordinance 1999. You are requested to provide following record to proceed further in case including name of competent authority who appointed Yousuf Baig Mirza as MD PTV for 3 tenures from 22-10-1998 to 08-03-2003, 10-04-2007 to 21-06-2008 and from 09-10-2010 to 12-04-2013 respectively. Composition of committer who scrutinised case and shortlisted Yousuf Baig Mirza for his appointment as MD PTV during above mentioned three terms and details of contingency fund from year 1998 to 2014 and statement of expenditures incurred also specify sanctioning authority of this particular fund.

It is furthermore requested that a focal person well-conversant with the subject matter may be nominated for cooperation, coordination and assistance in provision of record for logical conclusion of the subject inquiry.

NAB wrote another letter to NAB on April 12 to Hussain Wazir Assistant Director (TV) and said whereas the competent authority has taken the cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by Yousuf Baig Mirza and others under the provision of NAO1999.

Whereas, the inquiry, regarding illegal expenditures Rs2397 million, misuse of authority in appointments through non-transparent manners and misappropriation of funds has revealed that you are in possession of information/evidence, whatsoever, relates to the commission of said offence. In view of thereof you are hereby called upon to appear before NAB Deputy Assistant Director on 17-04-2019 to record your statement along with original document and set of certificate copies as details including Rules/regarding appointments of MD PTVC and financial rules of identifying sanctioning powers of contingency funds.

VICTIMS ASKED TO FILE

COMPENSATION CLAIMS

APP adds: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore has asked the persons cheated by the owners of Pak Memon Impex Pvt Ltd to file their compensation claims by May 13.

According to an announcement of NAB, Lahore, the bureau was conducting investigations against Pak Memon Impex on their false promise of giving loans for purchase of vehicle and misappropriating hefty amounts and devouring people’s hard earned money on false promises of giving vehicles.

The applications of compensation claims could be submitted to Director General, NAB, Lahore personally as nobody is allowed to submit claim on anyone else’s behalf. Further details could be collected from investigative officer, Complaint Cell, NAB Complex, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore. Phone 042-99232616.

The applications should have supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, payment receipts, proof of efforts made anywhere including court for recovery of the looted money, should be submitted during office hours.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore has also asked the persons cheated by Zulfikar Aslam, former administrator Market Committee, Gujrat and others to submit their compensation claims by May 3.

According to an announcement of NAB, Lahore, the bureau was conducting investigations against Zulfikar Aslam and others on receiving money from people by promising to construct a new vegetable market.

The applications of compensation claims could be submitted to Director General, NAB, Lahore during office hours.

Further details could be collected from investigation Wing, NAB Complex, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore. Phone 042-99232641

The applications alongwith supporting documents including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, payment receipts, proof of efforts made anywhere including court for recovery of the looted money, should be submitted during office hours.