Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says the Prime Minister has given task to his new cabinet members to steer the national economy out of crisis.

Addressing a gathering in Gujranwala, she urged the nation to support the Prime Minister's endeavours for progress and prosperity of the country.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the current state of national economy is a temporary phase and soon it would be put on the track. However, she said the nation would have to give sacrifices during this temporary phase.

The Special Assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan would recover each and every penny of the national exchequer looted by former rulers.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PTI-led government will ensure economic revolution in the country by promoting the local industry.