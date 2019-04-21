Share:

KARACHI-Pledge Against Tobacco Consumption (aka PACT) kick starts their antismoking campaign with the launch of the song ‘Adat Tor, Cigarette Chorr’.

The song is scheduled to release in April 2019. The song ‘Adat Tor, Cigarette Chorr’ was created by PACT with a purpose of making Pakistan’s youth aware of tobacco consumption as a global epidemic.

Tobacco industries aggressively target the younger generation killing more than 1.5million every year.

PACT is an initiative created to sensitise the masses on harms of smoking and affecting policy change.

Using music as a medium, PACT founded by the director Mr. Shariq Khan has collaborated with musicians Shallum Xavier and Ahmed Jahanzaib.

On being asked the motivation behind such a song, Shariq Khan opines, “The casual smoking of cigarettes in public and in private spheres is a vice that needs to be nipped in the bud immediately.”

He continued saying: “In today’s age of enlightenment, it is sad how many still think it’s okay to take up smoking and compromise own health as well as that of others. Using the power of a colourful video backed with powerful vocals and composition, I aspire to reach out to the youth. Cigarettes are not cool and we need to ensure all measures are taken that can help make smokers quit the habit while also discouraging new smokers.”

With the song, PACT hopes to raise awareness against tobacco consumption at mass level while also generating discourse amongst the grass-tops.