High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka Dr Shahid Ahmad Hashmat visited three Pakistani nationals at a local hospital, who were injured during the dreadful attacks in Colombo yesterday.

The High Commissioner while condemning the devastating and appalling explosive attacks in Sri Lanka said that Pakistan condemns all acts of terrorism and extremism anywhere in the world and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to uproot this menace.

The High Commissioner inquired about the health of Pakistan nationals and prayed for their speedy recovery. He also assured to provide all necessary assistance.