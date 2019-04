Share:

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming visit to China will provide an opportunity to both the countries to further explore new vistas of cooperation.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said both the countries are set to begin the second phase of Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The Chinese Ambassador said there is complete understanding between Pakistan and China that the CPEC is fruitful for both the countries.