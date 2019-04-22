Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all the neighboring countries for peace and stability in the region.

READ MORE: Pakistan, Japan agree to further strengthen bilateral relations

He was interacting with the intellectuals and businessmen associated with Japan Institute of International Affairs in Tokyo.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the present government wants to transform Pakistan into an industrial and trade center. 

He said there is need to establish new trade centers in the region to strengthen economic and trade relations. 