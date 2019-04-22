Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sunday censured India for unilaterally suspending the cross-Line of Control trade over baseless allegations.

A foreign ministry statement said: “Pakistan deplores the unilateral Indian decision to suspend cross-LoC trade and rejects the allegations regarding its misuse.”

The Indian action, it said, “is based on groundless accusations that this mechanism is being used for smuggling, narcotics, fake currency and ‘terrorism’. This litany is all too familiar and in line with India’s frequent attempts to portray legitimate activities of the people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as linked to so-called ‘terrorism’.”

Pakistan-India ties nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place. The nuclear armed neighbours have fought three wars since gaining independence from the Britain in 1947.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high since the killing of a Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani, in July 2016. An attack on Indian forces in September 2016 - that killed 19 soldiers in Uri area of held Kashmir - further heightened the tensions. India also claimed it had carried a “surgical strike” to avenge the Uri attack. Pakistan rejected the Indian assertion.

In February, India accused Pakistan of backing the Pulwama attack that killed more than 40 Indian soldiers. The latest confrontation erupted after the suicide bombing on February 14.

Pakistan said cross-LoC trade had been one of the functional Confidence-Building Measures between the two countries, which came about after arduous diplomatic efforts.

The unilateral suspension of this Kashmir-related CBM indicates that India is seeking to reverse even the modest gains made by the two countries in the diplomatic domain. Its suspension without consulting Pakistan is deeply regrettable, the statement said.

“Suspension of cross-LoC trade adds to the economic hardship of the divided Kashmiris and further squeezes the segment of people who could modestly benefit from this facility. In our view, there are better ways of dealing with issues relating to implementation, if any, than resorting to unilateral suspension of important CBMs,” it said.

For its part, the statement said: “Pakistan will continue to work for facilitation and enhanced economic interaction among the Kashmiri people, who remain the victims of the situation arising from unresolved nature of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. We urge India to refrain from taking unilateral measures and resolve differences through constructive engagement with a view to transitioning from conflict to cooperation.”

INP adds: Pakistan as goodwill gesture released another 100 Indian fishermen from Central Jail Karachi on Sunday.

The said fishermen were arrested for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters during various operations. They will be taken to Lahore through train where they would be handed over to the Indian authorities at Wagah Border.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan has released 360 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture during last one month.