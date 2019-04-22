Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has condemned string of explosions and terrorist attacks in Sri Lankan churches and hotels that have led to numerous casualties and immense loss.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Queshi has conveyed his deepest condolences to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on terror attacks in Colombo. In a message on Twitter, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal said that FM Qureshi has extended all possible assistance and support to Sri Lanka at this difficult time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also strongly condemned the ‘horrific terrorist attack’ in Sri Lanka on Easter resulting in loss of precious lives besides leaving hundreds others injured.

“My profound condolences go to our Sri Lankan brethren. Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in their hour of grief,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Earlier Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a Tweet that people and Government of Pakistan stand by people and Government of Sri Lanka at this moment of tragedy.

FIVE PAKISTANIS AMONG INJURED

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari confirmed the news that five Pakistani women were also among those who were injured in the Colombo blasts.

Shireen Mazari took to Twitter and informed the news about the Pakistani females who sustained injuries in the terror attacks in Colombo.

She wrote on her timeline: “More sad news from Sri Lankan terror attacks. 5 Pakistani women, from one of the hotels targeted, injured. Our diplomats (are) at the hospital,” she tweeted.