Sarfaraz Ahmed Captain of national cricket team has said that Pakistan team is ready for the ICC World Cup being held in England from 30th of next month.

Speaking at a news conference in Lahore today (Monday), he expressed the hope that team will perform best in the mega event.

Addressing a joint press conference at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, head coach Mickey Arthur said that Pakistan team consists of best players.

“We have worked really hard over the past two years. We are as prepared as we can be [for the World Cup]. We have to bring [out] all our capabilities to produce results in our favour,” he added.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmad said, "our strategy will be to attack, we're going to eye wickets. We have got all the bases covered."

He stated that the team will give its best and play quality cricket during the World Cup.

“We are heading to England with complete preparations and [dedication] to win the [World Cup]. Our players are ready to play their best cricket,” Sarfaraz added.