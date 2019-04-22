Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Ambassadors of Nepal and Tunisia paid a visit to the International Rawal Expo 2019 being organised by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at Ayub National Park Rawalpindi. Sewa Lamsel Adhikari, Ambassador of Nepal inaugurated the Pet show at Rawal Expo 2018. She inquired about the different breeds of dogs, Cats and birds and enjoyed the show. She appreciated RCCI for organizing such a healthy activity for the visitors and families.

Tunisian envoy Adel Alerbi while visiting different stalls, appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting trade activities through exhibitions. The envoys took keen interest in different product displays which were placed to attract large number of children and families of the cities. They enjoyed the music show where local artists performed their talent in comedy and singing. They assured their full cooperation and assistance for promoting trade delegations between the chambers and replicate the same in their respective countries.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem welcomed the guests and gave a short briefing on Rawal International Expo 2019. RCCI President said that Rawal EXPO 2019 was aiming to increase business activities along with providing entertainment to the masses.