A plane of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) made an emergency landing at the Peshawar airport after the captain received information about a bomb on the flight which later turned out to be a hoax.

According to details, PK-350, a Peshawar-bound domestic flight, took off from Karachi on Monday when the captain received an inkling about the explosives in the cargo area of the plane.

The spokesperson of PIA said, before steering for an emergency landing, the flight’s captain apprised the control tower of the situation and then landed the plane at Peshawar airport.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) searched the entire plane which was parked away from the runway, while the passengers were offloaded safely following its emergency landing, he added.

The security officials and the BDS later declared the plane “cleared” and rubbishing the rumours of a bomb on the flight PK-350.