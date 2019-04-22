Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday arrived in Tehran on two-day official visit on the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for bilateral talks with the Iranian leadership.

This is the first visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran after assuming his office, a PM Office statement said.

Before arriving in Tehran, Prime Minister had a brief stopover in Mashhad where he was received by Governor General Khorasan e Razavi province Ali Raza Hussani at Shaheed Hashminejad Airport, Mashhad. He also exchanged views with the Governor General.

During the meeting with the governor general, the prime minister discussed the bilateral ties and matters of the mutual interest.

Ambassdor of Pakistan to Iran Riffat Masood, officials of Pakistan embassy in Tehran and Pakistan Consulate, Mashhad were also present at the airport.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza (AS) in Mashhad. The prime minister paid respects at the shrine and offered Nawafil. He also prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country, a PM Office statement said.

Mashhad is known for its religious and spiritual appeal to millions of Muslims particularly because the holy shrine of Imam Ali Ibne Musa Raza (AS) is located here. Every year, a large number of pilgrims visit the city. More than 350,000 pilgrims from Pakistan alone visited Mashhad last year.

The prime minister held a meeting with Custodian of the Holy Shrine Hojat-ul-Islam Val Muslemin Ahmad Marvi, besides visiting the Museum of Holy Quran situated in the premises of the shrine.

He thanked the Government of Khorasan for facilitating a very large number of pilgrims from Pakistan during Muharram and Arbaeen. He said the Government of Pakistan was also taking a number of steps to facilitate the movement of Pakistani Zaireen (pilgrims) to Iran.

The prime minister expressed happiness on starting his visit from the holy city of Mashhad. He added that the guiding light for his government were the principles on which the Holy Prophet (PBUH) based the State of Medinah.

He said Pakistanis never forgot that Iran always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and underlined Pakistan’s desire for closer relations with Iran.

Hojjatuleslam Valmoslemin Ahmed Marvi underlined the importance of unity of Muslim Ummah. He said the Muslims could get united if they followed the teachings of Holy Prophet, Khulafa-e-Rashdeen and Imam Reza (AS).

During his meetings with the leadership of Khorasan-e-Rizvi province, the prime minister underscored the importance Pakistan attached to expanding bilateral relations with Iran in diverse fields.

He said maintaining good relations with neighbourly countries was the cornerstone of his government’s foreign policy.

In Tehran, the Prime Minister will call on Iranian Supreme Leader Syed Ali Khamenei and hold detailed consultations with President Rouhani.

Imran Khan will also meet members of the Iranian and Pakistani business community in Tehran.

Pakistan’s relations with Iran are marked by close historic and cultural linkages and strong people to people exchanges.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, SAPM on National Health Services Dr Zafarullah Mirza and SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Baber.