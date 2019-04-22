Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at Saadabad Palace in Tehran and both the leaders held extensive talks on bilateral, regional and international issues.

Earlier, when Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the Saadabad Palace, an official welcome ceremony was held in honour of the prime minister, said a statement issued by PM Office here on Monday.

President Hassan Rouhani received Prime Minister Imran Khan at Saadabad Palace where a guard of honour was given to the visiting dignitary. Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Hassan Rouhani reviewed the guard of honour.