KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law, and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday, on behalf of the Sindh government and Pakistan People’s Party, felicitated the members of Christian community on the their religious festival of Easter.

In a message issued here on Sunday, Barrister Murtaza Wahab wished all Christian citizens happy Easter. The adviser said that the Christian community all over the country, especially in Sindh celebrates one of their most important festivals with complete religious freedom. He said that the members of the Christian community have always contributed to prosperity, development and welfare of the country with utmost zeal. Murtaza Wahab said that vision of the founder of Pakistan about ensuring religious freedom for minorities in the country was given protection by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto through the constitution of 1973. He said that the constitution of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights and complete safety and security to all the minority communities.