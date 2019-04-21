Share:

London-The Queen is celebrating her 93rd birthday, which this year coincides with Easter Sunday. Elizabeth II, who is head of the Church of England and has a strong faith, usually celebrates Easter at Windsor Castle by joining members of her family at a service in St George’s Chapel.

The Queen at the Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2018 (Tolga Akmen/PA)

At Buckingham Palace, the Band of the Irish Guards will perform a rendition of Happy Birthday in her honour on the forecourt as part of the Changing the Guard ceremony. April 21 is the day the Queen was actually born - but she has a second birthday, her official one, which she marks on the second Saturday in June. Her June birthday is commemorated with the Trooping the Colour parade.

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery will perform their gun salutes the day after the Queen's birthday (Nick Ansell/PA) Gun salutes are also fired as a mark of respect to the Queen on her special day - but never on a Sunday.