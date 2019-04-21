Share:

Will Smith makes his Coachella debut

LOS ANGELES (CM): Will Smith made his Coachella debut on Friday. The 50-year-old actor - who along with DJ Jazzy Jeff rose to fame as the Grammy Award-winning duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince - appeared during the last 10 minutes of his 20-year-old son Jaden Smith’s set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California for a rendition of his song ‘Icon’.

The ‘Suicide Squad’ actor donned a black t-shirt to promote Jaden’s upcoming second studio album, ‘Erys’, which had ‘’Erys is Coming’’ emblazoned across it.

Will’s wife and Jaden’s mother Jada Pinkett Smith was side of stage filming her husband’s big moment.

He later shared the clip on Instagram, and captioned the post: ‘’Done Did ‘dat! coachella ‘’.

Kardashian West to receive top legal award

LOS ANGELES (CM): Kim Kardashian West is to be honoured with a prestigious legal award for her prison reform work.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star will receive the Women Leadership in Law Award along with her lawyer Shawn Holley, after they successfully petitioned US President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, which led to the First Step Act being passed. According to TMZ.com, the the pair will be handed their awards, which are sponsored by The California Lawyer and the Daily Journal, at a conference in Beverly Hills next month.

The 38-year-old reality star and her attorney were sent letters praising them for their ‘’life-changing’’ work. They were told: ‘’You both are truly inspirational, and your work has been life-changing.’’

Bulbulay all set to hit TV screen on Eidul Fitr with a new season

OUR STAFF REPORTER (KARACHI:) The sensational show series, Bulbulay is all set to hit the television screen on this EidulFitr with an exciting new season. Ayesha Omar and the entire cast are gearing up for the launch of this phenomenal new season. Bulbluay has been one consistent show in all the Pakistani households through the years. The accomplished cast, unconventional storyline and humorous jokes has made it a popular favorite everywhere. During a time where stories are focused on somber narratives, the new season of Bulbulay will be like a breath of fresh air with its entertaining genre and comic anecdotes.