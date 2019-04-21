Share:

ISLAMABAD - Eminent scholars from Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Sweden and other countries will attend moot on Allama Iqbal scheduled to take place at Allama Iqbal Open University on Wednesday. It is being arranged on the occasion of 81st death anniversary of the national poet. The conference is aimed at promoting the visionary thoughts of the great Muslim scholar and poet among the young generation. Academicians and researchers from home and abroad will deliberate upon the topic of Iqbal’s intellectual and artistic universality. It is being arranged by the Department of Iqbal Studies.

Over the years, the AIOU has been fulfilling its national responsibility to promote intellectual thoughts and foresighted message of Dr Allama Iqbal among the youth, through various academic pursuits and literary and social activities.

Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum said that the AIOU was named after Dr Iqbal and it will continue to do its best in educating the youth in the line with the visionary thoughts of the great Muslim scholar.

Nation is proud of his scholarly contribution in creating a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent, he added.

The event is also meant to pay tributes to his glorious his services on the eve of his death anniversary that is observed throughout the country on April 21.