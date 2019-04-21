Share:

LAHORE-Actor Saboor Aly has come out against the rumours that she tried to commit suicide. Many people speculated that the starlet was trying to take her own life.

However, she took to social media to end the gossip and wrote: “I would like to clarify a rumour spreading around social media about me attempting suicide. Alhamdulillah there is no truth to any of this. I had simply been admitted to hospital due to a bad case of food poisoning and I am fine now.”

The Ishq Mein Kaafir star went to appreciate her well-wishers. “I would like to thank everyone who has been calling or messaging me for their love, concern and wishes – I am humbled by the love.”

She added, “I would also like to take this opportunity to request everyone to please not spread such news about anyone as mental health and death are not topics of jokes and no one needs to be put through this kind of trauma simply because you were misinformed.”

Saboor concluded by advising people before posting such news to think about others.