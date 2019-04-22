Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has said that Sehat Insaf Card will be distributed in the month of May among the families, living below the poverty line, of three districts.

She stated this while presiding over a high-level meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education on Monday. Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar and concerned officers of insurance company attended the meeting.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid took briefing regarding distribution of Sehat Insaf Card in Rawalpindi, Attock and Nankana districts.

She stated that 20 lakhs people of 5 lakh families, in these three districts, will get benefit from Sehat Insaf Card from the month of May.

It is worth mentioning here that families having Sehat Insaf Card can get free of cost treatment facilities worth Rs. 7 lakh 20 thousands in private and public sector hospitals.