LAHORE (PR) - SNGPL is carrying out operation of removal/disconnection of illegal taps on 12” Dia. Kharappa-Manjowal and 10” dia Gurguri-Kohat pipelines. All consumers are requested to take extreme care during the operation, as any mishap with gas run appliances can be disastrous. Therefore all gas run appliances should remain shut during the operation. After repair activity, the restoration of gas supply to the affected areas will be carried out accordingly.