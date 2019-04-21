Share:

ISLAMABAD- The position of SSP Operation Islamabad is still lying vacant despite passing of 4 months.

Sources stated that main reason of this was the ongoing rift between Prime Minister House and Interior Ministry.

The DIG Operation was compelled to also perform duties on junior post owing to unavailability of SSP Operation. According to details, SSP Operation Islamabad position is vacant for past 4 months owing to the promotion of Waqar ud Din Syed as DIG.

Sources stated that former minister of state for interior Shehryar Khan Afridi had appointed Waqar ud Din Syed on the post of DIG.

He also gave approval to appoint IG Operation Ghias Gul as SSP Operation. However, Prime Minister House canceled the letter related to the SSP Operation’s appointment. This is the main reason that important seat is lying vacant, sources said.

Sources further disclosed that currently several officers are lined up to take this important position.

The officers include SSP Farrukh Rashid of traffic police, SSP security Sulman Ahmed, SSP-CTF Syed Ameen Bukhari and others.