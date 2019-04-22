Share:

The Sudanese Professionals Association, one of the key groups behind ongoing protests in the country, said on Sunday that it had suspended dialogue with Sudan’s Transitional Military Council and would continue its action's in the capital.

"The military council is still not serious about handing power over to civilians. This council is also representing part of the old regime […] We will continue our protests and we will escalate our protests. We will boycott talks with the military council ," said Mohamed Amin Abdulaziz, spokesman for the Professionals Association, cited by Al Jazeera.

On April 11, Sudanese President Omar Bashir, who had been in power for nearly 30 years, was detained by the country's military after months of protests that initially erupted over a hike in bread prices, later escalating into nationwide demonstrations calling on Bashir to resign.

The transitional military council took power in Sudan after overthrowing Bashir and vowed to hold a new election in two years. Protests have continued, however, with demonstrators demanding that the military hand power to a new civilian administration that has yet to be formed.