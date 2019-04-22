Share:

Lahore (PR) - Board of Management Sundar Industrial Estate (BOM-SIE) held the 2nd Sundar Industrial Expo at Expo Centre Lahore. Minister Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skill Development Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the event as Chief Guest. The mega industrial exhibition showcased products by 100 business entities; with a majority of them residents of the world-renowned Sundar Industrial Estate. The exhibition builds on the huge success of last year’s event. With a footfall of 35,000 visitors over two days, the exhibition has cemented it’s status as one of the most eagerly anticipated exhibitions of the year.