A government body told that this year Pakistan could experience super flood out of hastening climatic changes that caused glaciers meltdown and heavy snowfall. Floods are usual in Pakistan that damage vast area of land alongside the loss of property and lives every year in the monsoon season.

This year the monsoon rains and climatic hazards can simultaneously pose serious threats to the country, which has already burdened with almost 19 billion dollars since 2010 because of losses due to floods. If this money had been as invested in dams or canals, the situation would have been far different.

The government will have to formulate a concrete plan to avoid these recurrent floods else, the loss of lives and property will stay forever.

ALI HASSAN,

Mandi Bhauddin, March 3.