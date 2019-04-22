Share:

National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications was informed on Monday that a survey would be conducted across the country to establish Information Technology (IT) Parks.

The Parliamentary Body, chaired by Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Khan Jadoon, was also informed that Ministry of Information Technology also plans to identify locations to set up such facilities and in this regard, a study would be conducted.

The meeting was briefed that some people have approached the court of law against the construction of a boundary wall of IT Park in Chak Shahzad. The cases have been disposed off but encroachments at the land still exist.

The senior official informed that 81 per cent work on this IT Park has been completed.

The committee was also informed that there exist five IT Parks in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, eight in Lahore and one in Karachi.

Earlier, the Committee strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka and observed one-minute silence to express solidarity with government and people of the country.

The members of the committee also paid a visit to different sections of the Ministry of IT and Telecom and were briefed about its development projects.

The meeting was attended by MNAs including Sher Ali Arbab, Ms Nusrat Wahid, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Ms Javairia Aheer, Ms Kanwal Shauzab, Muhammad Hashim, Ali Gohar Khan, Secretary IT&Telecom and other senior officials of the ministry.