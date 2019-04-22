Share:

Beijing - The five-year survival rate for Chinese breast cancer patients has reached 83.2 percent, up 7.3 percent over the past decade, according to the 2019 annual meeting on breast cancer held by the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO).

New cases of breast cancer account for 16.51 percent of new cases of malignant tumors in women in China, making it the most commonly occurring cancer in women, according to the meeting. An updated guideline on the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer was released at the meeting. “The new guideline has incorporated content about drugs independently developed by China and updated content about all breast cancer subtypes of all stages,” CSCO secretary general Jiang Zefei said at the meeting. An intelligent system that helps doctors make clinical decisions was released at the meeting. According to the meeting, multiple hospitals have built a big data platform collecting data.

clinical data on breast cancer , which will facilitate doctors to optimize clinical decisions.