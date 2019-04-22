Share:

ISLAMABAD - The country’s textile exports witnessed nominal increase of 0.08 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year compared to the exports of the same period of last year.

The textile exports during July-March (2018-19) were recorded at $9991.428 million compared to the exports of $9983.065 million during the same period of last year, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The textile commodities that witnessed positive growth in external trade included knitwear, exports of which grew from $1971.906 million last year to $2155.039 million during the current fiscal year, showing growth of 9.29 percent.

The exports of bedwear also increased by 2.69 percent, from $1674.096 million to $1719.185 million whereas the exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin increased by 3.49 percent, from $65.953 million to $68.252 million.

Imports decline by 7.96pc to $40.8b from $44.3b

The exports of readymade garments grew by 2.02 percent, from $1918.313 million to $1957.018 million and the exports of madeup articles (excluding towels) increased by 1.26 percent, from $513.364 million last year to $519.857 million, the data revealed. Meanwhile, the textile commodities that witnessed negative growth in external trade included raw cotton, exports of which shrunk by 71.84 percent, from $55.825 million last year to $15.721 million.

The exports of cotton yearn also decreased from $987.797 million to $835.325 million, a decline of 15.44 percent whereas the exports of cotton cloth slid by 2.09 percent, from $1630.268 million to $1596.271 million.