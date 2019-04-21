Share:

ISLAMABAD-The 3-day colourful activities including traditional foods, textile exhibition and musical evenings concluded here Sunday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) after attracting huge crowds.

Also, National Exhibition of Textiles held in collaboration with provincial culture departments and small industries corporation was part of the festivity alongside “Traditional Folk Food Festival” to welcome the spring season in festive mood.

The textile exhibition aimed at promoting traditional textiles and encouraging master artisans associated with them to continue practicing the centuries’ old traditions inherited by them from their forefathers. It served as a unique opportunity for artisans in textile field to not only demonstrate their craftsmanship for 3 consecutive days but also sell their products to public and visiting foreign delegates without any exploitation by the middleman.

In food festival, there were stalls of traditional foods like Balochi Sajji, Chapli Kabab, Saag Roti and many other scrumptious regional foods to attract and please the visitors. Besides the food stalls, folk dance and regional musical nights were also arranged to entertain the audience.

The food festival focused on cultural heritage of all provinces as master chefs prepared popular dishes of their respective areas for the visitors offering unique tastes blended with traditions.

While various women experts having the expertise of cooking popular dishes and traditional cuisines were also invited to make food for the visitors on the occasion so that everyone can have representation in the food festival, said Executive Director Lok Virsa, Shahira Shahid.

She said that this festival was for people Pakistan and appreciation to the craftsmanship. The objective of the festival was to reinforce and strengthen national integration by promoting the cultural heritage of Pakistan through active participation of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. This unique event served as a symbol of the federation’s recognition and patronage to the rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people of Pakistan.