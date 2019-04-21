Share:

LAHORE - Three more bodies were retrieved on Sunday morning from the collapsed building as the 9-hour long search and rescue operation ended in the Walled City. A Rescue-1122 spokesman said that at least 50 emergency personnel participated in the operation that last for more than nine hours. He said the building located in Mohalla Aslam Khan near Bhati Chowk was in dilapidated condition. “Rescues retrieved six bodies from the site of the collapsed building,” Farooq said. He said they also recovered four injured persons from the wreckage and they were shifted to Mayo Hospital. More than 10 family members were present inside the three-storey building when its roof collapsed on them on Saturday afternoon. Rescuers pulled out seven persons from the collapsed building. Three of them were already expired while the four injured were rushed to hospital with multiple wounds, an official said. Several hours later, the rescuers recovered three more bodies. The deceased persons were identified by police as Shehzad, 45, Shaheen Bibi, 40, Qasim Ali, 70, and Farzana Bibi, 50.