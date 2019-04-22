Share:

KARACHI : Police have arrested two staffers at Darul Sehat Hospital in a case pertaining to administration of a wrong injection to a nine-month old girl who was brought to the medical facility.

According to police, the private hospital’s admin in-charge Shehzad and nurses in-charge Atif Javeed were arrested.

A police official said the arrested suspects would be presented before a court on Monday to obtain their physical remand for further probe. The police have booked the hospital’s owner Amir Chishti along with over half a dozen employees of the facility in an attempted murder case. The police said raids are being conducted to arrest the four absconding accused as the hospital owner has been served another notice following his nomination in the case.

A local court last Saturday extended the physical remand of Agha Moiz, an employee at Darul Sehat Hospital. Nishwa was brought to Darul Sehat hospital last week where an overdose of Potassium Chloride had severely affected her brain, leaving her nearly brain-dead.

She is currently under treatment at Karachi’s Liaquat National Hospital.