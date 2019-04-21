Share:

It is very unfortunate to see a number of poor and middle-class students leaving and guiding their education due to unaffordable fees. As we know the fee hike has been a major problem poor parents are facing. Due to these unaffordable fees, poor students are compelled to leave their educational institutes and transfer to private schools.

The concerned authorities should undertake serious action over private schools in order to facilitate the education of children from middle-class families.

SAHAR A. KARIM,

Turbat, April 3.