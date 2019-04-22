Share:

NEW YORK - US Senator Elizabeth Warren has became the most senior Democrat, and the first 2020 presidential candidate, to call for the start of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump following the release of the special counsel’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 American election and the Trump presidential campaign.

“The (Robert) Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help.

Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack,” she said in a statement following the release of a redacted version of a 448-page summary of Mueller’s nearly two-year investigation.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Ms. Warren attempted to lay out her case for the House of Representatives to begin its effort to impeach Trump.

“I read the Mueller report. When I got to the end, I realized this is a point of principle,” Warren wrote. “Because it matters not just for this president, but for all future presidents. No one is above the law.”

Warren, who was taunted by Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign after the senator claimed Native American heritage, called on Democrats and Republicans to “set aside political considerations,” suggesting that impeachment proceedings should be bipartisan.

“To ignore a president’s repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country, and it would suggest that both the current and future presidents would be free to abuse their power in similar ways,” Warren continued.

Warren claimed that the Mueller report showed that Russia attempted to tilt the election in Trump’s favor and that he welcomed the helped while attempting to derail the investigation afterward.

“Mueller put the next step in the hands of Congress: ‘Congress has authority to prohibit a president’s corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice.’ The correct process for exercising that authority is impeachment,” Warren wrote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spoken out against starting impeachment procedures unless there was a bipartisan call while other Democrats have concentrated on the 2020 election to address Trump’s conduct.

In the 1990s, Republicans lost seats in Congress after their failed attempt to remove Democratic President Bill Clinton in impeachment hearings.

The Mueller investigation did not find sufficient evidence to charge Trump and his associates of colluding with Russia during the election but did not exonerate him on obstruction of justice charges.

Warren’s remarks make her one of the most prominent Democratic voices to advocate for impeachment, joining congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Alexandria

Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib. Those progressive House members have pushed a formal impeachment resolution.