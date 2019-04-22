Share:

Lahore (PR) - Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) commemorated its 10th convocation. A total of 2,345 students were conferred degrees for the successful completion of various degree programs. A total of 20 gold medals and 56 merit certificates were also awarded to outstanding graduates. Prof. Dr. Naveed A Malik founder Rector VU graced the occasion as chief guest. VU Rector Naeem Tariq welcomed the guests and profusely thanked respected parents for gracing the event with their presence. Dr Naeem Tariq highlighted the achievements of Virtual University, its leading role in delivering information and communication technology based education and contribution in the provision of quality education even to the remotest areas of the country. He said VU is promoting research culture among its students.