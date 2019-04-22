Share:

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has informed all deputy commissioners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about another wave of dust-thunderstorm and rain in the province from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Directives were issued by PDMA after the weather forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department. It has been predicted that a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Tuesday and may affect upper and central parts till Thursday and persist over northern areas till Friday.

Thus, the PDMA informed that widespread dust-thunderstorm and rains associated with strong gusty winds are expected in the province from Tuesday to Thursday. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places in upper KP during the period. Farmers are advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

The PDMA has requested to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid human losses and any damages to the property. The district administrations were asked to inform tourists about the weather forecast. They were asked to ensure the availability of emergency services staff, machinery and another resource to take timely action in case of emergency situation.

Last week, rains followed by flash floods killed 49 people and injured dozens in across Pakistan.

APP adds: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday also predicted that under the influence of the weather system, widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain (few moderate to isolated heavy falls) associated with strong gusty winds was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Tuesday to Thursday, while in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Tuesday to Friday.

Dust-thunderstorm and rain associated with strong gusty winds was expected at scattered places in Northeast Balochistan (Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Nasirabad and Sibi divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Lahore divisions), Islamabad from Tuesday to Thursday, while in central/southern Punjab (Multan, DG Khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions), at isolated places in Sukkur division on Wednesday and Thursday.

Hailstorm was also expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.

Meanwhile, the Met Office forecast dry weather in most parts of the country and hot weather in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh in next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected at isolated places in Kohat division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country and hot in Sindh during last 24 hours. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand division, Khanewal, Layyah and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Following rainfall was recorded in millimeters during last 24 hours: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 08, Mirkhani 04, Dir, Drosh 01, Punjab: Layyah 02 & Khanewal 01.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded on Sunday were: Sukkur, Larkana and Dadu 43°C, Jaccobabad, Rohri, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan, Mithi and Moenjodaro 42°C, Lahore 37C, Peshawar 36 C and Islambad 32 C.