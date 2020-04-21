Share:

RAWALPIND - As many as 10 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district on Tuesday while nine patients got discharged after their recovery at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

In Kahuta, the coronavirus test of contact of a COVID-19 confirmed patient came back positive after he was shifted to hospital from quarantine.

According to sources, 10 more novel coronavirus positive patients have been brought to RIU and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) from various parts of Rawalpindi district by the Rescue 1122 and officials of health department. Similarly, the management of RIU have discharged nine patients after they recovered. Medical Superintendent (MS) RIU Dr Khalid Randhawa sent these patients to homes with best wishes.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus test of Ejaz Ahmed came back positive after he was moved to isolation ward of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahuta for medical treatment. Ejaz was a close relative and contact of KRL employee Abdul Latif, who was COVID-19 positive patient. Two sons of Abdul Latif were also tested positive for coronavirus. The health authorities have also quarantined five family members of Ejaz and obtained their samples for coronavirus test.

A spokesman to district government told media that at present, 364 confirmed patients were admitted in Rawalpindi hospitals while 58 had been discharged.