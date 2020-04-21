Share:

Attock - Hassanabdal tehsil got its first two confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases putting the health authorities and local administration on toes to tackle the spread the pandemic. “The couple belongs to village Khaliqdad of union council Burhan. They had recently returned from Karachi and developed symptoms and were under treatment at an isolation ward of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hassanabdal for the last four days.

and now their throat swab test was declared positive,” said Assistant Commissioner Adnan Anjum Raja while talking to newsmen.

Mr Raja told that the area where the couple was residing was declared as quarantine and has been sealed as per protocol of COVID-19 by deployment of personnel of police and other related departments. He said that as many as seven family members of the couple were isolated and shifted to quarantine established at a school in FatehUllah village and their throat swab samples have been sent for verification.